2019 PDGA Amateur Disc Golf World Championships Preview

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed the 2019 PDGA Amateur Disc Golf World Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

For more information about the 2019 PDGA Amateur Disc Golf World Championships, checkout the website at: https://www.pdga.com/2019amworlds & https://2019amworlds.com

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, July 23rd 8:00 a.m. - Tee Times start on Heritage Hills for Pools C & D 9:00 a.m. - Morning Round of Scheduled Singles Competition 2:00 p.m. - Afternoon Round of Scheduled Singles Competition 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Fly Mart at Wyndham Gardens (Host Hotel) Wednesday, July 24th 9:00 a.m. and/or 2:00 p.m. - Main event play, day two! 8:00 a.m. - Tee Times start on Heritage Hills for Pools A & B 9:00 a.m. - Morning Round of Scheduled Singles Competition 2:00 p.m. - Afternoon Round of Scheduled Singles Competition 7:30 p.m. - Eagles Wings Chapel – Wyndham Gardens (Host Hotel)