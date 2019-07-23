× 3 people involved in July 6 Disneyland brawl caught on video have been charged, DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Three family members whose wild brawl in the middle of Disneyland’s Toon Town was caught on video earlier this month are facing charges stemming from the melee, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday in a press release.

Video from the July 6 fight was shared widely on social media, Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere,” said Spitzer in the release.

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, was charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors for the alleged attack on his sister, brother-in-law, and girlfriend. Robinson endangered his child and three other children who were visiting Disneyland with their family, assaulted a Disneyland employee with his vehicle after his family was escorted out of the park, and threatened to kill members of his family as he drove off, Spitzer’s office said in the release.

Robinson was also heard on video saying “I’m ready to go to jail tonight” and referencing a Southern California gang, Spitzer said.

He is charged with a felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, a felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on a woman with whom was in a relationship, a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, and two felony counts of criminal threats, Spitzer’s office said. Robinson is also charged with five misdemeanor counts of battery and four misdemeanor counts of child abuse and endangerment.

If convicted on all charges, Robinson would face a maximum of seven years in state prison. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail, and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Spitzer said.

Also charged in the incident are Robinson’s sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 40, and her husband, Daman Petrie, 44, both of Compton, according to Spitzer.

Andrea Robinson is charged with five misdemeanors, including four charges of battery for attacking Avery Robinson, his girlfriend, and a Disneyland employee, Spitzer said. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault for the alleged attack on Avery Robinson’s girlfriend, according to the DA. If convicted on all counts, she would face a 2½-year prison term.

Daman Petrie is charged with one misdemeanor count of battery for allegedly punching Avery Robinson’s girlfriend in the face during the fight, Spitzer said. He faces a maximum of six months in jail if convicted.

Several Disneyland guests repeatedly intervened in an attempt to stop the violence, including picking up at least one of the children in the group to get the child out of harm’s way and putting Avery Robinson in a chokehold, Spitzer said.

Robinson and his family were asked to leave Disneyland, and escorted by Disneyland security back to a parking structure to retrieve their vehicles.

While in the structure, Avery Robinson allegedly attempted to hit a Disneyland employee with his vehicle and threatened to kill Andrea Robinson and Daman Petrie while simulating a gun with his hand and pointing at the couple.