Amazon to open delivery station in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

SEATTLE — Amazon will open a delivery station in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to company spokesperson Shone Jemmott.

The station, expected to open this summer, will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the metro area.

Hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs, in addition to work opportunities for small businesses and independent contractors, will be created as a result, Jemmott said in an email.

The Elizabethtown location will be Amazon’s fifth delivery station in Pennsylvania.