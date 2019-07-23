× Argument over dog left inside car leads to charges against Hampden Twp. man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Hampden Township man faces charges after he allegedly got into an argument over a dog left inside his vehicle.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from a man who advised that another individual, later identified as 41-year-old Andrew Lundeen, was arguing with a woman who had confronted him about leaving his dog in the car in the heat at the Wegmans parking lot in Silver Spring Township.

According to charging documents, the caller took a picture of Lundeen’s license plate which led to him yelling at the caller. During this incident, Lundeen allegedly put his forearm into the caller’s torso and pushed him off balance. After the caller told Lundeen not to touch him, Lundeen poked him in the chest and reportedly yelled, “I touched him,” charging documents said. The caller then walked away from the area, per the 911 dispatcher’s request.

Police say they located Lundeen in his vehicle in the lower end of the parking lot and made contact with him.

“Lundeen was not cooperative with (the officer) and reluctantly provided his name and part of his address before telling (the officer) to get the rest of his information from his license plate,” charging documents stated.

Lundeen then left the area after he said he didn’t want to talk to the officer.

Later, police went to Lundeen’s residence to speak with him about the incident. Lundeen answered the door and stepped outside — slapping the door behind him — before reportedly saying, “This is bull****.”

Lundeen was argumentative and uncooperative during the conversation, charging documents said.

It’s alleged that Lundeen “aggressively stepped” toward the officer and grabbed the officer’s arm, in which he was taken to the ground.

Lundeen has been charged with obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, disorderly conduct and neglect of animals, court documents show.