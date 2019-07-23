Border Patrol Takes Down 91 Pounds of Meth

The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 a.m., when a 47-year-old woman driving a white Honda Pilot approached the checkpoint. A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents discovered several packages hidden inside the ceiling of the vehicle in a false compartment. Agents determined that the substance was consistent with the characteristics of methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine discovered was 91.4 pounds, with an estimated value of $210,220.

“This was a phenomenal seizure by our agents,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez. “I am so proud of our agents and K-9 teams for the work they do every day.”

The woman, a Mexican citizen, the methamphetamine and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).