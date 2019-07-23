Cooler and less humid with lingering clouds and showers on Tuesday

FINALLY, SOME RELIEF: Relief from the humidity and even lower temperatures move in through the middle of the week. A cold front stalls briefly Tuesday morning to the southeast of our region, so some additional morning showers are still possible throughout Central PA. Temperatures begin in the 60s with plenty of clouds. The humidity levels are even a little lower too! The shower chances should lower during the afternoon, but the clouds linger. Despite this, a few isolated showers are still possible Tuesday afternoon, especially south and east of Harrisburg. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees, making for a much cooler day. Humidity levels start to lower even more during the afternoon, but they drop substantially during the overnight period. Even overnight lows are much cooler and comfortable too! Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear through the night. Lows fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Humidity levels remain lower, with more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday. Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Plenty of sunshine continues for Thursday, with seasonal temperatures in place in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The humidity starts to increase a bit heading into the weekend, and temperatures gradually warm too. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, with more humid conditions. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Saturday is more or less a repeat of Friday. The only difference is that skies look partly cloudy as opposed to mostly sunny. Conditions remain dry into Sunday and temperatures increase a bit more. A few spots could come close to 90 degrees again, if not touching it, on Sunday. Humidity levels remain muggy through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The heat stays here through early next week, but it’s more bearable than the heatwave of this past weekend. Skies are partly cloudy with dry conditions sticking around. It’s still muggy, with temperatures near 90 degrees again. Heat indices are in the lower 90s at times during peak afternoon heating.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels