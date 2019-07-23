× Coroner: Coatesville teen died of drowning at Lancaster County community pool

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 17-year-old Coatesville boy drowned at a community swimming pool in Bart Township Saturday, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed.

Hezekiah Watson died of freshwater drowning at the Nickel Mines Pool in Bart Township, Diamantoni told FOX43. The manner of death remains under investigation.

The pool announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed Tuesday while the staff undergoes grief counseling.