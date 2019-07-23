Coroner: Coatesville teen died of drowning at Lancaster County community pool

Posted 11:07 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, July 23, 2019
Drowning350_jpg_475x310_q85

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 17-year-old Coatesville boy drowned at a community swimming pool in Bart Township Saturday, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed.

Hezekiah Watson died of freshwater drowning at the Nickel Mines Pool in Bart Township, Diamantoni told FOX43. The manner of death remains under investigation.

The pool announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed Tuesday while the staff undergoes grief counseling.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.