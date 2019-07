× Coroner’s office identifies man found dead along Codorus Creek in York City

YORK — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead along Codorus Creek in York City Monday.

Michael Auman, 34, was found deceased in the area of Grantley Road and West College Avenue near the bridge at approximately 9:09 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

Auman’s death is believed to possibly be drug-related, the coroner’s office added. No foul play is suspected at this time.