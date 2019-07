Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border as part of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to discuss what he saw and what solutions the caucus plans to introduce to fix the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Smucker (R-PA 12) said he saw migrants were "well treated" and given food and water. Meanwhile, border patrol agents are "overwhelmed" and are "giving the best care they possibly can."

Six children have reportedly died in Customs and Border Patrol custody, and pool reports from Vice President Mike Pence's recent visit said not all children were given access to brush their teeth or bathe. Smucker refuted those claims.