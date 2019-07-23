‘Got the spider’: Couple’s joke has drivers stopping at demolished South Dakota home

RENNER, S.D.– A South Dakota couple had a little fun after they demolished their second house.

Jeff Hopkins and his girlfriend, Dawn Cronk, made a quick trip to buy spray paint to put a message on the roof, they told the Argus Leader.

“Got the spider.”

A photo of the house has nearly 60,000 shares on Facebook, as of Monday evening. The couple have seen dozens of cars stopping in front of the house after seeing what they wrote, the paper reports.

“I didn’t think anybody would really notice,” Hopkins told the Argus Leader. “We did it just to make us laugh.”

They said they tore down the house in order to make more room for their grandchildren to play outside.