HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are seeking assistance from the community in reporting illegal dirt bike and All-terrain vehicles (ATV) usage on public roadways in the city.

Police say photos of individuals riding these vehicles can be submitted to Officer Palamara at cmpalamara@harrisburgpa.gov.

Anyone with information can either contact the officer or submit a tip here.