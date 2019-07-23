× Lancaster teen will serve up to 12 years in prison for robbing 8 city stores

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing eight stores over a two-month span between January and March of 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Rayvonne Perez-Acosta was 17 years old when he committed the crimes, but Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright denied a motion to have the case tried in juvenile court. Perez-Acosta, who brandished a stolen gun at store employees while committing the robberies, pleaded guilty to eight counts of robbery and two firearms charges, the DA’s office said.

Wright ordered a sentence of six to 12 years in prison.

In one of the cases, a store employee pulled a gun and Perez-Acosta fled. He then robbed another store one hour later, striking a cashier, prosecutors said.

Lancaster city police Detective Stanley Roache charged Perez-Acosta with these robberies:

Jan. 6, 2018, at A&M Grocery, 45 New Dorwart St.

Jan. 11, 2018, at A&M Grocery, 45 New Dorwart St.

Jan. 23, 2018, at Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave.

Jan. 27, 2018, at U.S. Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St.

Jan. 29, 2018, at Mangat Mini Mart, 629 W. Orange St.

Feb. 15, 2018, at O&J Grocery, 121 E. Walnut St.

Feb. 15, 2018, at U.S. Gas Mart, 401, N. Lime St.

March 1, 2018, at Strawberry Grocery, 100 W. Strawberry St.

Judge Wright told Perez-Acosta he was lucky he or one of the clerks, or an innocent bystander, was not killed during the spree.

Perez-Acosta was ordered to pay more than $2,800 in restitution.