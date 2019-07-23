× Man wanted on parole violation surrendered to authorities in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man wanted on a parole violation surrendered to authorities Tuesday afternoon, according to Brett Hambright, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The county’s Special Emergency Response Team was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Jennings Drive in Lancaster Township around 2:50 p.m. Hambright said that Ryan Rivera surrendered peacefully around 4 p.m.

Hambright added that extra precaution was taken during the arrest operation due to Rivera’s involvement in prior acts of violence. He noted that at least one child was at home during the incident.

Rivera is being held at Lancaster County Prison.