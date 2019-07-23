Much more comfortable week, staying dry with temperatures building slowly

SWEET RELIEF: We finally get a treat after the hottest air of the year. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will struggle to hit 80-degree mark with a spotty shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the low-60s as skies are slow to clear. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies will dominate Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. We stay dry as we finish the middle part of the work week with morning lows in the low-60s on Thursday. Afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies again take control.

CLIMBING BACK: Temperatures slowly build over the weekend but still remain close to average. Mostly sunny skies continue Friday with highs in the upper-80s. A carbon copy for Saturday but with a few more clouds. Highs just shy of 90-degrees. Sunday and Monday afternoon will be slightly more humid with morning lows near 70-degrees. Afternoon highs right near the 90-degree mark. Otherwise, enjoy what should be a mostly dry next seven days!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann