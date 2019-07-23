Much more comfortable week, staying dry with temperatures building slowly

Posted 12:10 PM, July 23, 2019, by

A break in humidity for most of the week.

SWEET RELIEF: We finally get a treat after the hottest air of the year. Tuesday afternoon  temperatures will struggle to hit 80-degree mark with a spotty shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the low-60s as skies are slow to clear. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies will dominate Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. We stay dry as we finish the middle part of the work week with morning lows in the low-60s on Thursday. Afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies again take control.

Temperatures slow to climb heading into the weekend.

CLIMBING BACK: Temperatures slowly build over the weekend but still remain close to average. Mostly sunny skies continue Friday with highs in the upper-80s. A carbon copy for Saturday but with a few more clouds. Highs just shy of 90-degrees. Sunday and Monday afternoon will be slightly more humid with morning lows near 70-degrees. Afternoon highs right near the 90-degree mark. Otherwise, enjoy what should be a mostly dry next seven days!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.