Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hold public meeting in Swatara Township on TMI closure plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, to discuss the decommissioning report for Three Mile Island.

The focus of Tuesday's session will be on Unit One.

The decommissioning process is going to take some time. TMI's owner, Exelon, will have 60 years to do so. The bulk of the process isn't set to begin until 2078.

The long term plan does come with fewer precautions-- meaning the amount of radioactive material will decline. However, the process will still be regulated by the NRC.

The first meeting regarding the closing plan for TMI, was a webinar and was held last week. Officials there said as they are dismantling structures, they'll be taking appropriate safety measures so no radioactivity will be spread. They said the workers are protected properly, as well as the community.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel.

The meeting comes a little over two months before the plant will close its doors on September 30.