One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Franklin Township, Adams County

Posted 9:35 AM, July 23, 2019, by

ADAMS COUNTY — One man was killed in an early-morning single vehicle crash in Franklin Township Tuesday morning, according to emergency personnel.

The accident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Mummasburg Road near Hilltown Road, authorities say. The vehicle involved struck a tree, trapping the driver inside.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

