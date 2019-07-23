× PennDOT Seeks Public Input on Highway Safety through Online Survey

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking motorists’ input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey found at www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

PennDOT will use the feedback from this annual survey to better understand the attitude and actions of the public concerning a variety of driving behaviors.

“Safety remains our top priority and we are grateful for the public’s continued engagement in making our roadways safer,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety and allow us to adjust our safety activities as we work to reduce crashes and fatalities.”

The survey is available on PennDOT’s website through August 12 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the “comments” fields, are anonymous.

More than 6,000 people responded to last year’s survey. Notably, nearly 91 percent of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and 88 percent of respondents said they never drive while impaired. When asked how often they use a hands-free option to make or take phone calls while driving, 67 percent of respondents say they either always use hands-free device or never make or take phone calls while driving.

For more information on our highway safety efforts, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.