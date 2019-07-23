× Police searching for suspect in Lancaster County bank robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on the 2900 block of Willow Street Pike, authorities say. The suspect, described as a black man standing between 5-5 and 5-9 in a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, and black gloves, jumped over the counter and struck a female employee, police say. He demanded money and fled the scene through a rear door after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was treated at the scene. No weapon was displayed, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Lampeter Township police at (717) 464-2421).