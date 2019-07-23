× Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Wellsville, York County, State Police say

YORK COUNTY — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting another man Monday night in Wellsville.

Wyatt N. Dettinger, of Wellsville, is charged with criminal homicide in the incident, which occurred at about 11 p.m. on the first block of Carroll Street, State Police say. Dettinger was involved in a verbal confrontation with the victim when he allegedly shot the victim twice with a .243 caliber long rifle, according to police.

He then fled from the scene in a red Mazda sedan with a 17-year-old girl who was also at the scene when the shooting occurred, police say.

The victim, whom police have not yet identified, was found on the second floor of a residence on Carroll Street by troopers who were dispatched to the scene. The victim was dead of a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.

Carroll Township Police located Dettinger’s Mazda sedan shortly after the incident and initiated a traffic stop, but Dettinger fled on foot into a wooded area, police say. He was found by a Carroll Township Police officer with a long rifle in his possession, according to police. He was taken into custody by the officer who apprehended him.

Police say they have identified all the people involved in the incident. Dettinger is the only one that has been charged at this time, police say.