The Boppy Company recalls infant head and neck support accessories due to suffocation hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of approximately 14,000 units of Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories.

Description: This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

Hazard: The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

Remedy: Consumer should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

Sold At: Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission