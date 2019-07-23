× York City Police Chief Troy Bankert to retire in January

YORK — After 21 years of service, York City Police Chief Troy Bankert will retire, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Chief Bankert’s retirement is set for January.

“It is only after careful reflection that this decision has been made, ” he said in the release. “Our grandchildren live in Florida, along with other family members, and our daughter will be moving there next year. Therefore, after much thought and careful consideration my wife and I have decided to join them.”

The York City native worked his way through the ranks of the department during his time on the force. He was named interim police chief on January 2, 2018 and five months later, was appointed to that position full time.

“Chief Bankert’s determination to make York City a safe place for himself, his family, friends, coworkers, residents and visitors can never be questioned. We thank him for that,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said. “While his retirement is well-deserved, he will be missed.”

The release highlighted a number of initiative created by Chief Bankert, including the department’s collaboration with the York City School District on a public safety academy as well as his recruitment plan to diversify the future makeup of the department.

The mayor’s office also praised Chief Bankert’s relationships throughout the community which “have built a trust and respect that has never been seen before in York City.”