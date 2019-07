​​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Mueller’s testimony before the Judiciary panel is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. After a short break, he is then expected to testify before the Intelligence panel at noon.

Watch Fox News coverage in the viewer above.