A beautiful stretch ahead, starting with temperatures a bit on the cool side and comfortable humidity on Wednesday!

BEAUTIFUL STRETCH OF WEATHER: More pleasant conditions are finally established throughout Central PA! Morning lows are much cooler and comfortable, under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Humidity levels remain lower, with more seasonable temperatures Wednesday afternoon. In fact, those temperatures end up a bit on the cool side for this time of year! Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Skies are partly to mostly clear through the overnight period. Humidity levels remain very pleasant. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to middle 60s once again. Plenty of sunshine continues for Thursday, and it’s a touch warmer. Humidity levels remain low, with seasonal temperatures in place in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The humidity starts to increase a bit heading into the weekend, and temperatures gradually warm too. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, with more humid conditions. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Saturday is more or less a repeat of Friday. The only difference is that skies look partly cloudy as opposed to mostly sunny. Conditions remain dry into Sunday and temperatures increase a bit more. A few spots could come close to 90 degrees again, if not touching it, on Sunday. Humidity levels remain muggy through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The heat stays here through early next week, but it’s more bearable than the heatwave of this past weekend. Skies are partly cloudy with dry conditions sticking around. It’s still muggy, with temperatures a touch higher too. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s at times during peak afternoon heating. Tuesday is still hot and humid Temperatures are similar to Monday, but there’s the chance for a couple late day thunderstorms. Heat indices peak in the middle 90s.

