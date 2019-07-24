A comfortable finish to the midweek, temperatures rising this weekend

FINISHING THE WEEK: Highs today reach the low-80s with significantly more sunshine. Overnight, lows drop back into the 60s once again. Mostly sunny skies again dominate most of the rest of the week as we also stay dry heading into the weekend. Temperatures rise slowly over the next few days with mid-80s Thursday afternoon and upper-80s to just shy of 90-degrees by Friday.

WARMER, MORE HUMID WEEKEND: Humidity levels again slowly rise into the weekend, which will contribute to a limited heat index enhancement over the weekend. Afternoon highs will be near 90-degrees both Saturday and Sunday with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows raise to around 70-degrees both days. However, we continue a much-needed dry stretch until the next thunderstorm threat early next week, towards the end of the Weather Smart Forecast.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash