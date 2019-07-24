× Capital Area Transit to hold public hearings on proposed fare increases

HARRISBURG — Capital Area Transit says it will hold public hearings regarding a proposed plan that would would increase fares on its fixed route and paratransit bus services, to take effect November 1, 2019.

“CAT has not raised fares since 2010,” CAT Executive Director Rich Farr said Wednesday in a release announcing the proposal. “We believe our riders understand that because of continual cost increases — particularly uncontrollable costs like fuel, healthcare coverage and regular operating costs — an increase in fares is inevitable.”

The hearings will be held Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. at the Hampden Township Building, 230 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg; and Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Strawberry Square Atrium, 320 Market Street, Suite 273E, Harrisburg. The public is invited to attend and comment.

Written concerns may be sent to Capital Area Transit at 901 N Cameron St, Harrisburg PA 17101 or may be emailed to Capital Area Transit at info@cattransit.com prior to September 7, 2019.

Farr pointed out that CAT fare structure and policy have also been modernized to accommodate both Local and Commuter Fare categories, while eliminating the current outdated Zone Fare system.

“We will offer new Local 1,7 and 31-Day Passes, and a new Commuter 31-Day Pass,” he said. “This gives both our local and commuter riders a variety of fare options to accommodate individual budget needs.”

For example, a local rider in Harrisburg who travels daily within the city will experience a fare increase of five cents per ride, from $1.75 to $1.80. The same rider who purchases an 11-Ride Pass for $17.50 will reduce the per-ride cost to $1.60, CAT says. The same rider who purchases a 31-Day Pass at $49.00 reduces the cost per ride to 80 cents, saving a dollar per ride.

The Transfer Fare remains as is at $0.25. Senior citizens over age 65 continue to ride free with a Senior Pass.

CAT also is proposing a new fare increase in its paratransit service. Approved by PennDOT, the proposed fare increase is based on trip distance, with an average rider share increase of about 70 cents. These new fares are related to ADA level transportation for people with disabilities and will be for any demand response rider who has been approved for ADA level service.

Go here for more information about the proposed fare increases, and for an online public comment form.