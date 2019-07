× Codorus State Park swimming pool to open Saturday, July 27

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Codorus State Park’s swimming pool will open Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

The pool had been shut down for about two weeks due to three tears in the lining, according to officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Officials said water got underneath the pool’s liner which made the pool’s bottom bumpy and unsafe.