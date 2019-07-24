× Columbia Police are searching for missing teen

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Borough Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

Police believe Kiara Prophete was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black flip flops, and either jeans or pajama pants when she went missing. She is about five feet, one inch tall and 115 pounds.

Police are seeking help from the public in locating her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at (717) 684-7735.