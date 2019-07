Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Bo, the Hound mix!

Bo joins us today from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue where he lives with his siblings Luke and Daisey.

Bo is 12 weeks old, loves to romp around outside and he loves cuddles!

He is up-to-date on all his shots, he gets along with other dogs and loves children.

Check him out in the clip above.