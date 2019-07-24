Hersheypark shows off newest, tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster to date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hersheypark showed off plans for it's newest roller coaster Wednesday. It is part of the Park's 23-acre expansion, Chocolatetown. Chocolatetown is the new part of the park, and it comes with a $150 million dollar price tag.

The new roller coaster is called Candymonium, and it's the Park's 15th roller coaster.

"And while the name is sweet, make no mistake that the ride is thrilling," John Lawn, CEO of Hershey Entertainment Resorts, said.

Hersheypark will have more coasters than any other amusement park in the northeast. Candymonium will be the tallest, fastest, and longest coaster the Park's ever had.

"The ride, the air time, the train itself, the four seats across, no shoulder restraints. I just can't wait," Melinda Gaspari, Member of the American Roller Coaster Enthusiasts, said.

"I like drops so the fact that it went so high, my stomach will be in my mouth. Sarah Mock, a Hershey Ambassador, said. "Some people like that, some people don't, but I'm a coaster girl so I like that."

Spanning 7 acres, Candymonium will be one of the first things you see when you enter through the new front gate.

"We really think this is going to be one of our signature elements of Hershey's Chocolatetown," Lawn said. "So even before you get to enter the park you're greeted with the warm milk chocolate track as well as the candy theme trains that are buzzing around the iconic Hershey Kisses fountain."

"To have a coaster here in the northeast with all these ests: fastest, tallest, longest," Mock said. "It's going to bring a lot of coaster enthusiasts to Hersheypark and they're going to see all of the sweet rides they have here."

Candymonium is expected to be finished by next summer.