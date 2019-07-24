Hersheypark unveils its newest roller coaster — and it’s a big one

HERSHEY — Hersheypark unveiled its latest roller coaster on Wednesday — and it’s a biggie.

Candymonium, the amusement park’s 15th roller coaster, will feature a lift height of 210 feet, a maximum speed of 76 mph and a track length of 4,636 feet — making it the tallest, fastest and longest ride in the park.

It will open next summer, as part of Hershey’s all-new Chocolatetown region, a $150 million expansion.

The addition of a 15th roller coaster gives Hersheypark the most coasters of any park in the northeast, the park’s announcement says.

“As The World’s Sweetest Coaster, Candymonium will truly merge fun and iconic Hershey brands to provide a thrilling experience our guests can only get in Hershey,” said John Lawn, president and CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company announced in a press release. “We worked with leading industry manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard to assemble a one-of-a-kind hypercoaster with the most airtime of any coaster in Hersheypark.”

The new coaster will span seven acres at the new entrance of Hershey’s Chocolatetown, a new region at Hersheypark where guests can play, eat, shop and gather year round. Guests will be welcomed by the signature milk chocolate-colored track and candy-themed trains representing the world-renowned Hershey Company brands of Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Twizzlers.

Candymonium will take riders on a two minute, 26-second trip. Guests must be 54 inches and taller to get on board, the park says.

The ride begins with a 210-foot ascent up the tallest hill in the park. It then dips through seven drops, traverses seven camelback hills, and races through a 123-degree hammerhead curve. The finishing touch is an impressive panoramic banked curve that wraps around the new iconic KissesFountain, according to park officials.

Guests can experience a thrilling point of view video of Candymonium and learn more about the next chapter of Hersheyparkat www.hersheypark.com/chocolatetown/coaster.php.

Candymonium will join other marquee elements of Hershey’s Chocolatetownin 2020, including a new arrival experience and front gate; restaurant, bar and patio; ice cream parlor and confectionary scratch kitchen; a Starbucks store; and a flagship retail store with the largest collection of Hersheypark merchandise.

For more information on this transformational expansion, explore www.Hersheypark.com/chocolatetown and follow along using #HPChocolatetown.