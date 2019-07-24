× Lancaster man charged in stabbing deaths of sister, niece accused of sexually assaulting minor in January

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man charged in the stabbing deaths of his sister and niece is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in January, according to court documents.

James Sterbinsky, 56, faces charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse – person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault – forcible compulsion and indecent assault – person less than 16 years of age, court documents show.

East Lampeter Township Police were notified of an incident on March 25 by Lancaster County Children and Youth. It was reported that Sterbinsky forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him while he was high on methamphetamine two months prior, charging documents say.

On April 15, the victim was interviewed by the Children’s Alliance and disclosed other incidents. On multiple occasions, Sterbinsky allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and forced the victim to touch him and perform sexual acts on him. The victim advised that these incidents occurred in East Lampeter Township and in New Providence.

Sterbinsky is currently in Lancaster County Prison on two counts of criminal homicide and an attempted homicide charge.