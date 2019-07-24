Lightning strike caused fire at McKnight Hall on Gettysburg College’s campus

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A lightning strike caused a wood beam and roofing material of McKnight Hall on Gettysburg College’s campus to catch fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gettysburg Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the building in the 200 block of North Washington Street at 3:53 p.m. College Safety and Security believed it was a possible lightning strike as bystanders reported seeing a bright flash and hearing an immediate clap of thunder.

The fire department said that crews extinguished the fire from inside the building and out. Additional crews placed salvage covers to prevent any further loss and/or damage.

No one was injured.