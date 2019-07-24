Live Up: An introduction to our new segment on FOX43 Morning News

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Morning News has partnered with the York JCC to bring you a new segment: Live Up!

Live Up is meant to discuss having aspirations and living up to your hopes, dreams, and potential. Of course, you can achieve this by creating positive possibilities through health, wellness, and fitness.

Over our future segments, we will be featuring Patty Neidigh, Aquatics Director, Holly Brown, Youth Fitness Director, Meghan Hayes, Fitness Director, and Jen Landis, Person Training Manger, as we seek to live up to our potential.

Check out to our introduction to the segment in the clip above.