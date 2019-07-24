× Man allegedly punched officer after Capitol Police stopped him from forcing entry into Chief Justice’s office

HARRISBURG — A Delaware County man allegedly punched a Capitol Police officer earlier this week after authorities stopped him from forcing entry into the Supreme Court Chief Justice’s office in Harrisburg, according to a spokesperson for the Department of General Services (which oversees the Capitol Police).

Capitol Police received a report of a disorderly person at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center around 3:12 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with 29-year-old Adam Mosley, who at that point was attempting to force his way into the Chief Justice’s office on the eighth floor, the spokesperson said.

When the officers stopped Mosley, he allegedly threw two punches, striking one officer in the chest and throat area. The second officer then told Mosley he was under arrest, in which the defendant resisted, the spokesperson added.

Capitol Police were able to take Mosley into custody and transport him to Dauphin County Prison.

Mosley faces a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court documents show.