× Man charged after walking around lobby of Harrisburg EconoLodge in the nude, police say

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township Police have charged a 19-year-old man with indecent exposure, public drunkenness and other offenses after he was allegedly found walking through the lobby of an EconoLodge motel in the nude.

Tyrone Martin is also charged with underage drinking in the incident, which occurred on July 9, police say.

Martin was in a state of “extreme intoxication” while walking around the lobby of the motel, located on the 400 block of Eisenhower Boulevard, police say.