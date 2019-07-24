× New stop signs will be installed at Adams County intersection, PennDOT says

ADAMS COUNTY — PennDOT announced that it will be installing a new stop sign configuration at the intersection of Route 233 (Pine Grove Road) and State Route 4009 (Shippensburg Road) in Menallen Township Monday.

Under the current configuration, motorists encounter stop signs on the eastbound and westbound lanes of Shippensburg Road, PennDOT says. The new configuration will include stop signs on Route 233 in the northbound and southbound lanes.

This new stop condition on Route 233 will be marked by “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs, according to PennDOT. The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days, and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed.

In addition, there will be variable message signs alerting motorists in both directions of the new stop condition on Pine Grove Road, PennDOT says.