Olivia’s cooks up Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich served with Carrot Raisin Salad

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak served with Carrot Raisin Salad.

Check it out in the clips below.

Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak:

2 large Red Onions- thinly sliced

1/2 lb Mushrooms- thinly sliced

1 cup Bell Peppers (assorted colors) – thinly sliced

2 tbsp fresh garlic – chopped

10 pepperoncinis – thinly sliced

4 crisp Romaine leaves

2 Tomatoes- thinly sliced

1 tbsp Olivia’s steak seasoning

1 tbsp Oregano

2 lbs Chicken Thighs boneless- thinly sliced

1 lb shredded mozzarella & provolone mix

1/2 cup Romano Cheese

4 loaves – Yanni’s homemade bread – toasted

Pestonnaise:

5 tbsp Pesto

2 tbsp Mayonnaise

Carrot Raisin Salad:

1lb fresh Carrots – assorted colors – shredded

1 cup Raisins

1/2 lemon – juiced

2 apples – diced and tossed w the above lemon juice

1/2 Pineapple- peeled, cored, chopped into large chunks

1 cup Greek Yogurt

3 tbsp honey

1 tsp fresh Ginger – minced

Pinch – kosher salt

Pinch – Black Pepper

4 oz – Pineapple Juice

Combine yogurt, honey, pineapple juice, & ginger, whisk. Toss in remaining ingredients. Enjoy!

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.