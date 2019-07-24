One man injured after shooting at Super 8 Motel in Manchester Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 Motel in Manchester Township, that left a 20-year-old Hanover man injured.

Officers say multiple shots were fired on the third floor of the motel, and the 20-year-old man was shot twice in the arm. He is facing non-life threatening injuries.

Northern York County Regional Police say the call came in at 1:20 a.m., on Wednesday. Officers remained on scene for over three hours investigating, at the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road.

Police also responded to a home invasion that happened overnight in Hanover, and they are now looking to see if the two could be related.

No arrests have been made so far, and the investigation is ongoing.