One person taken to hospital after stabbing in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a stabbing in Harrisburg, according to police.

Police say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of North 6th Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The victim was located and transported to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.