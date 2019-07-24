BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
PA Supreme Court denies Jerry Sandusky’s appeal for a new trial
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied Jerry Sandusky’s appeal for a new trial Wednesday, per an order from the state’s highest court.
In February, the state’s Superior Court also denied the same request but ordered that he be re-sentenced due to improper application of mandatory minimums, the opinion, at the time, said. Sandusky’s re-sentencing was on hold pending the appeal to the Supreme Court. It can now move forward.
Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes.