PA Supreme Court denies Jerry Sandusky's appeal for a new trial

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied Jerry Sandusky’s appeal for a new trial Wednesday, per an order from the state’s highest court.

In February, the state’s Superior Court also denied the same request but ordered that he be re-sentenced due to improper application of mandatory minimums, the opinion, at the time, said. Sandusky’s re-sentencing was on hold pending the appeal to the Supreme Court. It can now move forward.

Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes.