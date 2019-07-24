Police in Newberry Township seek help in identifying suspect in attempted package theft

YORK COUNTY — Newberry Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected porch pirate.

Police say the pictured suspect has been stealing packages from the porches of residents in the area. The incident in the photos occurred Tuesday in Lewisberry, police say. The man allegedly saw a package on the porch of the home and walked onto the property, but fled after noticing the resident’s surveillance system and drove off in a red pickup truck, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Newberry Township Police at (717) 938-2608.

