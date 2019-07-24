Police investigating after a man is kidnapped then shot at Super 8 Motel in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an early morning Wednesday shooting at the Super 8 Motel in Manchester Township that left a 20-year-old Hanover man injured.

Officials say the man was abducted from a home in Hanover during a home invasion and then taken to the motel.

Officials say three men abducted the 20-year-old while trying to locate his brother. After they brought him to the Super 8 Motel they took him up to the third floor, where they found his 26-year-old brother.

Multiple shots were fired between the victims brother and the three men.

Police say when they arrived, they found the 20-year-old man shot in the arm in the hallway.

Some people in the Hanover community say they surprised to hear what happened.

“It’s a really quiet town, quiet neighborhood, when something like this happens it’s really shocking,” said Shantel Reinbold.

“It’s a little scary because I know we have a couple kids here and I wouldn’t want anything to happen to them,” added Conner Adams.

The 20-year-old gun shot victim was taken to York Hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries.

Police say further investigation revealed that at least one of the suspects had brandished an unknown style handgun during the incident.

The suspects are described as two black males and one possibly hispanic male. The first suspect is believed to be a black male with a beard, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored shorts. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage hat, dark colored pants and a dark colored t-shirt. The third suspect is described as possibly being hispanic wearing dark pants, a hooded sweatshirt and dark shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647.