YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- York Regional Police are investigating a shooting at the Super 8 Motel, on the first block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

According to dispatch a call came in for a shooting at the Super 8 at 1:23 a.m., on Wednesday. They say at least one victim was injured.

Officers have been searching the perimeter of the motel with flashlights.

This is a developing story, FOX43 will update as soon as more information becomes available.