Police: Littlestown man stabs woman during argument over missing marijuana

ADAMS COUNTY — A 60-year-old Littlestown man has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and drug possession offenses after police say he stabbed a woman he believed stole from his marijuana stash.

Kenneth Edward Leopold, of West King Street, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, simple assault by physical menace, three counts of reckless endangerment, and possession of a small amount of marijuana in the incident, which occurred July 16 at his home.

According to Littlestown Police, Leopold was arguing with a woman in his apartment after waking up at about 7:50 p.m. and discovering some of his marijuana was missing. He accused the woman of taking it, and approached her with a six-inch bladed knife, yelling and screaming at her, witnesses told police.

The commotion drew two other occupants of the apartment, who attempted to confronted Leopold in an attempt to restrain him.

During the scuffle, which involved all four of the apartment’s occupants, a woman was stabbed in the inner left arm, police say.

The other occupants eventually disarmed Leopold and called 911, according to police.

The victim sustained a puncture wound in her arm and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police say.

The marijuana in question was discovered by police in a dresser drawer in Leopold’s room, according to the criminal complaint.