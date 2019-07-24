Police seek help in identifying suspected credit card thieves in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing credit cards from a victim’s wallet and using them to make almost $10,000 in fraudulent purchases earlier this summer.

According to police, an unknown person or persons entered an unlocked vehicle parked at Overlook Golf Course sometime between 6 and 9 a.m. on June 28 and stole a wallet with the credit cards inside. The cards were later used to make $9,791.98 in fraudulent purchases, police say.

The pictured suspects were captured using the victim’s credit cards on store surveillance cameras, police say.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.