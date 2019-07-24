State Superior Court orders new trial for rapper Meek Mill

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Meek Mill performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania appeals court overturned Meek Mill’s 2008 conviction on gun and drug charges Wednesday, ordering a new trial and judge in the case.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that a trial judge erred in not granting the Philadelphia rapper a new trial “based on after-discovered evidence,” in accordance with the state’s Post-Conviction Relief Act, it said in its ruling.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said in a statement it is pleased that the appeals court “validated our position that Robert Rihmeek Williams deserves a new trial before a court that has no appearance of partiality.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner is reviewing the court’s opinion and weighing his options, his office said, declining to comment further.

In 2008, Meek was convicted after he was arrested for carrying a gun while walking to a corner store. He was sentenced to several months in prison, and was released early on five years’ parole.

