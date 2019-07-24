× U.S. Women’s Soccer team will play in Philadelphia August during World Cup ‘Victory Tour’

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will face Portugal in a friendly match in Philadelphia as part of its World Cup Victory Tour, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

The match will be held at 7 p.m. on August 29 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The five-match tour begins with a friendly against Ireland on August 3 in the Rose Bowl. After visiting Philadelphia, the tour will move to St. Paul, Minn., where the U.S. will take on Portugal again on Sept. 3.

Opponents and locations for the final two matches have yet to be confirmed, but they will take place on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6, U.S. Soccer said.