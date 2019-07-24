U.S. Women’s Soccer team will play in Philadelphia August during World Cup ‘Victory Tour’

Posted 3:26 PM, July 24, 2019, by

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Players from USA lift the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will face Portugal in a friendly match in Philadelphia as part of its World Cup Victory Tour, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

The match will be held at 7 p.m. on August 29 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The five-match tour begins with a friendly against Ireland on August 3 in the Rose Bowl. After visiting Philadelphia, the tour will move to St. Paul, Minn., where the U.S. will take on Portugal again on Sept. 3.

Opponents and locations for the final two matches have yet to be confirmed, but they will take place on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6, U.S. Soccer said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.