York County’s 911 system could undergo changes following 16-page audit

YORK COUNTY -- York County commissioners on Wednesday heard the results of a 16-page report detailing recommendations to improve the county's 911 system.

The report details multiple recommendations that include implementing more cross-training for 911 workers, establishing better collaboration between 911 and first responders, and changing the management and organizational structure of the 911 center.

The report was completed by IXP, a public safety telecommunications company from Princeton, New Jersey.

Once adopted, the recommendations could taken anywhere from 4-6 months to implement. York County commissioners plan to form a transition management team to move forward with the changes and will issue a 'request for qualifications' to work alongside emergency agencies.

York County's 911 center serves more than 150 emergency service agencies across 72 municipalities.

