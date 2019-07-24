× York County’s 911 system could undergo changes following 16-page audit

YORK COUNTY — York county commissioners on Wednesday heard the results of a 16-page report detailing recommendations to improve the county’s 911 system.

The report details multiple recommendations that include implementing more cross training for 911 workers, establishing better collaboration between 911 and first responders, and changing the management and organizational structure of the 911 center.

The report was completed by IXP, a public safety telecommunications company from Princeton, New Jersey.

Once adopted, the recommendations could taken anywhere from 4-6 months to implement. York County commissioners plan to form a transition management team to move forward with the changes and will issue a ‘request for qualifications’ to work alongside emergency agencies.

York County’s 911 center serves more than 150 emergency service agencies across 72 municipalities.

READ: York County Dept. of Emergency Services 9-1-1 Communications Center Review (final report)