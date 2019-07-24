× York man accused of strangling another man, attempting to disarm police officer in domestic incident

YORK — A 33-year-old York man has been accused of choking and assaulting another man during a domestic disturbance overnight on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Raffinee Montell Johnson also attempted to disarm a police officer during the incident, which occurred at 12:56 a.m., York City Police say. He is charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

According to police, the victim reported that Johnson and the victim were arguing over allegations of infidelity when Johnson placed his hands around the victim’s neck and choked him, impeding his ability to breathe. He then struck the victim in the face and back with the door to the apartment, pushed the victim onto a sofa, and choked him again, the victim told police.

The victim fled from the residence in his underwear and called police from a neighbor’s apartment, police say.

When police attempted to take Johnson into custody, he allegedly began yelling “just shoot me” and attempted to grab a police officer’s weapon, police say.